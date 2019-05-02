4128 239th Pl SE.

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets fireplace bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedrm 2 Bath Rambler in Sought After Neighborhood - Lovely traditional rambler in a quiet neighborhood offers 1900 sq ft with 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Brand new carpets and fresh coat of paint throughout. Kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry & large nook area. Newly stained cabinets as well. Family room w/ brick faced wood burning fireplace. Formal living & dining areas. Master suite w/ large walk-in closet & bath w/ dual sinks, soaking tub & skylight. Fenced backyard. Convenient to shopping, I-90. Issaquah SD - Sunny Hills Elem, Pine Lake Middle, Skyline High



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40/adult application fees. Tenant pays all utilities and takes care of yard. No smoking and no pets. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2292038)