4128 239th Pl SE
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

4128 239th Pl SE

4128 239th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Klahanie
Location

4128 239th Place Southeast, Klahanie, WA 98029

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedrm 2 Bath Rambler in Sought After Neighborhood - Lovely traditional rambler in a quiet neighborhood offers 1900 sq ft with 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Brand new carpets and fresh coat of paint throughout. Kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry & large nook area. Newly stained cabinets as well. Family room w/ brick faced wood burning fireplace. Formal living & dining areas. Master suite w/ large walk-in closet & bath w/ dual sinks, soaking tub & skylight. Fenced backyard. Convenient to shopping, I-90. Issaquah SD - Sunny Hills Elem, Pine Lake Middle, Skyline High

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40/adult application fees. Tenant pays all utilities and takes care of yard. No smoking and no pets. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2292038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4128 239th Pl SE have any available units?
4128 239th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Klahanie, WA.
What amenities does 4128 239th Pl SE have?
Some of 4128 239th Pl SE's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4128 239th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
4128 239th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4128 239th Pl SE pet-friendly?
No, 4128 239th Pl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Klahanie.
Does 4128 239th Pl SE offer parking?
No, 4128 239th Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 4128 239th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4128 239th Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4128 239th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 4128 239th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 4128 239th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 4128 239th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4128 239th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4128 239th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4128 239th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4128 239th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.

