Home
/
Klahanie, WA
/
3919 240th PL SE
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

3919 240th PL SE

3919 240th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3919 240th Place Southeast, Klahanie, WA 98029

Amenities

granite counters
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3919 240th PL SE Available 10/08/19 Issaquah Home - Available 10/9 - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the highly desirable Summer Pond neighborhood on the Sammamish Plateau. Elegant entry way opens up to a lovely living room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The formal dining room offers coved ceiling. You will find slab granite in the attractive kitchen as well as in every bathroom of this finely appointed home. Cozy family room on the main floor offers a gas fireplace with views of the nicely landscaped and fully fenced yard. Main floor den is perfect for a home office. Over-sized master suite with reading nook. 5 piece master bathroom with skylight. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with great natural light from the windows. Full bath is right off the hallway. Large 2 car garage. with additional storage. Great Issaquah schools. Easy commute to the Issaquah Highland Park and Rise to catch the connector bus to Amazon. Sorry, no smoking and no pets.

For more information or a private showing please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One , Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725. #avenueoneresidential #forrentissaquah #forleaseissaquah #issauqahrental

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2534178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3919 240th PL SE have any available units?
3919 240th PL SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Klahanie, WA.
What amenities does 3919 240th PL SE have?
Some of 3919 240th PL SE's amenities include granite counters, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3919 240th PL SE currently offering any rent specials?
3919 240th PL SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3919 240th PL SE pet-friendly?
No, 3919 240th PL SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Klahanie.
Does 3919 240th PL SE offer parking?
Yes, 3919 240th PL SE offers parking.
Does 3919 240th PL SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3919 240th PL SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3919 240th PL SE have a pool?
No, 3919 240th PL SE does not have a pool.
Does 3919 240th PL SE have accessible units?
No, 3919 240th PL SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3919 240th PL SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3919 240th PL SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3919 240th PL SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3919 240th PL SE does not have units with air conditioning.
