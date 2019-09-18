Amenities

granite counters garage fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

3919 240th PL SE Available 10/08/19 Issaquah Home - Available 10/9 - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the highly desirable Summer Pond neighborhood on the Sammamish Plateau. Elegant entry way opens up to a lovely living room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The formal dining room offers coved ceiling. You will find slab granite in the attractive kitchen as well as in every bathroom of this finely appointed home. Cozy family room on the main floor offers a gas fireplace with views of the nicely landscaped and fully fenced yard. Main floor den is perfect for a home office. Over-sized master suite with reading nook. 5 piece master bathroom with skylight. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with great natural light from the windows. Full bath is right off the hallway. Large 2 car garage. with additional storage. Great Issaquah schools. Easy commute to the Issaquah Highland Park and Rise to catch the connector bus to Amazon. Sorry, no smoking and no pets.



For more information or a private showing please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One , Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725. #avenueoneresidential #forrentissaquah #forleaseissaquah #issauqahrental



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2534178)