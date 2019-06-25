All apartments in Klahanie
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

3544 258th Ave SE

3544 258th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3544 258th Avenue Southeast, Klahanie, WA 98029

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful Family Home in Klahanie, Sammamish - Property Id: 128485

This is a warm, welcoming, well maintained family home in coveted Klahanie neighborhood. Light and bright with newly painted interior, updated appliances, and Front Loading Washer and Dryer. Backyard is fully fenced with newly re-stained expansive deck and tranquil surroundings. Miles of trails and yellow lake to explore. Tenants have full access to Klahanie swimming pools, tennis courts and more. Challenger Elementary and Beaver Lake Middle Schools offer award winning education for your kids. Adult dog considered on case by case basis with additional pet rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128485
Property Id 128485

(RLNE4970300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

