Home
/
Klahanie, WA
/
25146 SE 42nd St
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

25146 SE 42nd St

25146 Southeast 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

25146 Southeast 42nd Street, Klahanie, WA 98029

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Klahanie Home........ - Amazing Burnstead home in the planned Klahanie community. The lower level of this home features an open floor plan. The kitchen has SS appliances and granite countertops. The dining area off the kitchen opens to the family room w/2-story ceiling and gas FP. There is also a formal living, formal dining area and powder room on the first floor. The upper level has a master bedroom with bathroom and walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. This home has A/C, fully fenced yard and a patio. Amenities of the Klahanie community include: 2 pools, sports courts and walking trails. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5359509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25146 SE 42nd St have any available units?
25146 SE 42nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Klahanie, WA.
What amenities does 25146 SE 42nd St have?
Some of 25146 SE 42nd St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25146 SE 42nd St currently offering any rent specials?
25146 SE 42nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25146 SE 42nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 25146 SE 42nd St is pet friendly.
Does 25146 SE 42nd St offer parking?
No, 25146 SE 42nd St does not offer parking.
Does 25146 SE 42nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25146 SE 42nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25146 SE 42nd St have a pool?
Yes, 25146 SE 42nd St has a pool.
Does 25146 SE 42nd St have accessible units?
No, 25146 SE 42nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 25146 SE 42nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 25146 SE 42nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25146 SE 42nd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25146 SE 42nd St has units with air conditioning.
