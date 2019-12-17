25146 SE 42nd St

Amenities

Klahanie Home........ - Amazing Burnstead home in the planned Klahanie community. The lower level of this home features an open floor plan. The kitchen has SS appliances and granite countertops. The dining area off the kitchen opens to the family room w/2-story ceiling and gas FP. There is also a formal living, formal dining area and powder room on the first floor. The upper level has a master bedroom with bathroom and walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. This home has A/C, fully fenced yard and a patio. Amenities of the Klahanie community include: 2 pools, sports courts and walking trails. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



