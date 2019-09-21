All apartments in Klahanie
Klahanie, WA
24518 Se 42nd Pl
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM

24518 Se 42nd Pl

24518 Southeast 42nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

24518 Southeast 42nd Place, Klahanie, WA 98029

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
This highly desired unit is located in the exclusive Klahanie neighborhood. 2 bed ,1 bath, 1,200 sq. ft. Available now. Situated on a cul-de-sac and against the Yellow Lake greenbelt, this place offers greenery and a safe place for kids to play.

Newly renovated, including brand-new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. A fresh coat of paint and new flooring throughout the living space. 10-foot ceilings with incredible wooded beams. Two large bedrooms with great storage space. The bathroom is plush with two shower heads. Large backyard with direct access to the Yellow Lake trail.

Located in the award-winning Issaquah School District – Endeavour Elementary School (bus stop just a minute away), Beaver Lake Middle School and Skyline High School.

As a Klahanie resident you will enjoy 2 pools (open year-round), tennis and basketball courts, many private parks and playgrounds and fun social events throughout the year.

- Close proximity to I-90, many shopping centers, Tiger Mountain, Lake Sammamish

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

