24518 Se 42nd Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool tennis court

This highly desired unit is located in the exclusive Klahanie neighborhood. 2 bed ,1 bath, 1,200 sq. ft. Available now. Situated on a cul-de-sac and against the Yellow Lake greenbelt, this place offers greenery and a safe place for kids to play.



Newly renovated, including brand-new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. A fresh coat of paint and new flooring throughout the living space. 10-foot ceilings with incredible wooded beams. Two large bedrooms with great storage space. The bathroom is plush with two shower heads. Large backyard with direct access to the Yellow Lake trail.



Located in the award-winning Issaquah School District – Endeavour Elementary School (bus stop just a minute away), Beaver Lake Middle School and Skyline High School.



As a Klahanie resident you will enjoy 2 pools (open year-round), tennis and basketball courts, many private parks and playgrounds and fun social events throughout the year.



- Close proximity to I-90, many shopping centers, Tiger Mountain, Lake Sammamish