23840 SE 45th Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23840 SE 45th Terrace

23840 Southeast 45th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

23840 Southeast 45th Terrace, Klahanie, WA 98029

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Sammamish Home - Available Now! Gorgeous new construction home at The Overlook! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a bonus room that is out of this world! Contemporary open concept Dining, Kitchen and Living Room greet you as you enter. Granite countertops in the kitchen with all stainless appliances including a 6 burner gas cooktop. Large granite island with wood details. 12 ft ceilings give the main floor a grand feel. Dark hardwoods to match the dark cabinets. Lovely gas wall fireplace. You will find all 4 bedrooms on the second level with high ceilings, lots of windows and lots of closets. The master has an incredible 5-piece bathroom with marble counters, deep soaking tub and separate shower. Double sinks and large walk in closet. High end finishes in the second bathroom again with marble counters and double sinks. The laundry room is conveniently located on this floor. The large loft bonus room on the 3rd floor is unbelievable. Large enough for a media area, office and game room. The attention to detail in this home are incredible. Spacious two-car garage. Central Air Conditioning is perfect for the upcoming summer months. Community sport court and parks for residence. Close to Issaquah Highlands shopping area and the Highlands park and ride with commuter buses to downtown Seattle and Amazon. Easy access to I-90 as well. Great Issaquah School District. Cat or small dog is ok with $500 pet deposit but sorry, no smoking.

To arrange a private showing please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725. #avenueoneresidential #sammamishrental #forleasesammamish #plateaurental

(RLNE4740760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23840 SE 45th Terrace have any available units?
23840 SE 45th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Klahanie, WA.
What amenities does 23840 SE 45th Terrace have?
Some of 23840 SE 45th Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23840 SE 45th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
23840 SE 45th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23840 SE 45th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 23840 SE 45th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 23840 SE 45th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 23840 SE 45th Terrace offers parking.
Does 23840 SE 45th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23840 SE 45th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23840 SE 45th Terrace have a pool?
No, 23840 SE 45th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 23840 SE 45th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 23840 SE 45th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 23840 SE 45th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 23840 SE 45th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23840 SE 45th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23840 SE 45th Terrace has units with air conditioning.
