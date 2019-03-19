23840 SE 45th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Sammamish Home - Available Now! Gorgeous new construction home at The Overlook! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a bonus room that is out of this world! Contemporary open concept Dining, Kitchen and Living Room greet you as you enter. Granite countertops in the kitchen with all stainless appliances including a 6 burner gas cooktop. Large granite island with wood details. 12 ft ceilings give the main floor a grand feel. Dark hardwoods to match the dark cabinets. Lovely gas wall fireplace. You will find all 4 bedrooms on the second level with high ceilings, lots of windows and lots of closets. The master has an incredible 5-piece bathroom with marble counters, deep soaking tub and separate shower. Double sinks and large walk in closet. High end finishes in the second bathroom again with marble counters and double sinks. The laundry room is conveniently located on this floor. The large loft bonus room on the 3rd floor is unbelievable. Large enough for a media area, office and game room. The attention to detail in this home are incredible. Spacious two-car garage. Central Air Conditioning is perfect for the upcoming summer months. Community sport court and parks for residence. Close to Issaquah Highlands shopping area and the Highlands park and ride with commuter buses to downtown Seattle and Amazon. Easy access to I-90 as well. Great Issaquah School District. Cat or small dog is ok with $500 pet deposit but sorry, no smoking.



To arrange a private showing please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725. #avenueoneresidential #sammamishrental #forleasesammamish #plateaurental



(RLNE4740760)