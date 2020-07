Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Step into a spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath home! Upstairs nice living room w/fireplace, kitchen, as well as 3 bedrooms. Family room downstairs with a fireplace,1 bedroom, and 1/2 bathroom with Washer/Dryer hookups . Head out back to enjoy a large fenced in backyard. 2 car garage. No smoking. Dogs Only, negotiable on a case by case basis. Please submit a photo copy of your DL/ID to alerts@penppm.com and we can set up a showing time.