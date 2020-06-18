All apartments in Kitsap County
13850 Dolly Varden Lane NW
13850 Dolly Varden Lane NW

13850 NW Dolly Varden Ln · No Longer Available
Location

13850 NW Dolly Varden Ln, Kitsap County, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Multi-Level Home, CKSD & Available Now - This home is in a wooded setting with lake access in the Lake Symington area and move in ready. Three bedrooms with one full bath boasting newer laminate flooring, newer carpets, granite counter tops in the kitchen, fireplace insert and 2 car garage. Downstairs is perfect for additional family room, game room or work out room and the laundry room with washer/dryer. Upper level has three spacious bedrooms and full bathroom. Located approximately 15 minutes to Silverdale and in the CK school district. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit. Tenants must carry liability insurance. Tenants must view prior to submitting an application. Application is online and prospects must use property management screening company. No Smoking/Vaping.
Dawn Clay
360-271-1895

(RLNE4947882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13850 Dolly Varden Lane NW have any available units?
13850 Dolly Varden Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kitsap County, WA.
What amenities does 13850 Dolly Varden Lane NW have?
Some of 13850 Dolly Varden Lane NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13850 Dolly Varden Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
13850 Dolly Varden Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13850 Dolly Varden Lane NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 13850 Dolly Varden Lane NW is pet friendly.
Does 13850 Dolly Varden Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 13850 Dolly Varden Lane NW offers parking.
Does 13850 Dolly Varden Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13850 Dolly Varden Lane NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13850 Dolly Varden Lane NW have a pool?
No, 13850 Dolly Varden Lane NW does not have a pool.
Does 13850 Dolly Varden Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 13850 Dolly Varden Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 13850 Dolly Varden Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 13850 Dolly Varden Lane NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13850 Dolly Varden Lane NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 13850 Dolly Varden Lane NW does not have units with air conditioning.
