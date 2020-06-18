13850 Dolly Varden Lane NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Multi-Level Home, CKSD & Available Now - This home is in a wooded setting with lake access in the Lake Symington area and move in ready. Three bedrooms with one full bath boasting newer laminate flooring, newer carpets, granite counter tops in the kitchen, fireplace insert and 2 car garage. Downstairs is perfect for additional family room, game room or work out room and the laundry room with washer/dryer. Upper level has three spacious bedrooms and full bathroom. Located approximately 15 minutes to Silverdale and in the CK school district. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit. Tenants must carry liability insurance. Tenants must view prior to submitting an application. Application is online and prospects must use property management screening company. No Smoking/Vaping.

Dawn Clay

360-271-1895



(RLNE4947882)