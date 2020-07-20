11961 Mayfair Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This stunning 4-bedroom home offers plenty of space to spread out with 2,420 square feel of well-thought-out living space. Nestled on a fully-fenced lot just minutes from Hwy 16, this homes boasts a newly updated kitchen with gleaming white cabinetry and custom granite counters. All bedrooms are upstairs, with the master suite featuring a spacious walk-in closet and master bath. Enjoy summer BBQs on the deck before heading up to the bonus room for a movie night! New flooring and carpeting throughout, propane fireplace and separate laundry room. All this plus a two car garage, additional parking and RV Parking. Possible small to medium dog with additional $500 security deposit and pet screening. This home is on a septic with an additional $25 per month charge in lieu of sewer.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,475, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 4/8/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.