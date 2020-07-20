All apartments in Kitsap County
Find more places like 11961 Mayfair Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kitsap County, WA
/
11961 Mayfair Ave SW
Last updated May 1 2019 at 8:20 PM

11961 Mayfair Ave SW

11961 Mayfair Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11961 Mayfair Avenue Southwest, Kitsap County, WA 98367

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This stunning 4-bedroom home offers plenty of space to spread out with 2,420 square feel of well-thought-out living space. Nestled on a fully-fenced lot just minutes from Hwy 16, this homes boasts a newly updated kitchen with gleaming white cabinetry and custom granite counters. All bedrooms are upstairs, with the master suite featuring a spacious walk-in closet and master bath. Enjoy summer BBQs on the deck before heading up to the bonus room for a movie night! New flooring and carpeting throughout, propane fireplace and separate laundry room. All this plus a two car garage, additional parking and RV Parking. Possible small to medium dog with additional $500 security deposit and pet screening. This home is on a septic with an additional $25 per month charge in lieu of sewer.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,475, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 4/8/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11961 Mayfair Ave SW have any available units?
11961 Mayfair Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kitsap County, WA.
What amenities does 11961 Mayfair Ave SW have?
Some of 11961 Mayfair Ave SW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11961 Mayfair Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
11961 Mayfair Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11961 Mayfair Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 11961 Mayfair Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 11961 Mayfair Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 11961 Mayfair Ave SW offers parking.
Does 11961 Mayfair Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11961 Mayfair Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11961 Mayfair Ave SW have a pool?
No, 11961 Mayfair Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 11961 Mayfair Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 11961 Mayfair Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 11961 Mayfair Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 11961 Mayfair Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11961 Mayfair Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 11961 Mayfair Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Sublet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW
Silverdale, WA 98383
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane
Port Orchard, WA 98366
Cedar Park Apartments
4020 Bledsoe Avenue
Bremerton, WA 98310
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes
2033 NW Bobwhite Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln
Parkwood, WA 98366
Arendal Apartments
21110 Viking Way Northwest
Poulsbo, WA 98370
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WAPoulsbo, WANavy Yard City, WASilverdale, WAParkwood, WA
Bainbridge Island, WAPort Orchard, WAGig Harbor, WAArtondale, WABurien, WAWhite Center, WANormandy Park, WADes Moines, WAPicnic Point, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMukilteo, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College