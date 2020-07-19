27318 135th Ave SE

Amenities

6 Month Lease-5 Bed 3 Bath-Close to ammenties - 6 month lease with this 5 full bedrooms and an extra finished room with a closet for a possible sixth, and 3 full baths in this amazing home. Great room floorplan and private fully fenced yard. This lovely 2003 home has room for off-street parking for additional cars and an off-street fenced area for boat/trailer/toys! Shed has power and insulation too for great storage. Convenient to Lake Meridian Park, under 1 mile and easy access to Highway 18.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4647605)