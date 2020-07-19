All apartments in Kent
27318 135th Ave SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27318 135th Ave SE

27318 135th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

27318 135th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98042

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
6 Month Lease-5 Bed 3 Bath-Close to ammenties - 6 month lease with this 5 full bedrooms and an extra finished room with a closet for a possible sixth, and 3 full baths in this amazing home. Great room floorplan and private fully fenced yard. This lovely 2003 home has room for off-street parking for additional cars and an off-street fenced area for boat/trailer/toys! Shed has power and insulation too for great storage. Convenient to Lake Meridian Park, under 1 mile and easy access to Highway 18.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4647605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27318 135th Ave SE have any available units?
27318 135th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
Is 27318 135th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
27318 135th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27318 135th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 27318 135th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 27318 135th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 27318 135th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 27318 135th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27318 135th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27318 135th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 27318 135th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 27318 135th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 27318 135th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 27318 135th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 27318 135th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27318 135th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 27318 135th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
