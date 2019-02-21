23927 56th. Ct. S #D3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

kent - Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhome Now Available! - This lovely 2 bedroom townhome is located in the very desirable community of Bridgewater IV in Kent! The address is 23927 56th Ct So. Unit D-3. Features include two large Master bedrooms with full baths and vaulted ceilings, 1/2 bath downstairs, recently painted throughout, beautiful pine hardwood flooring in the living room, dining area, kitchen and 1/2 bath, tiled wood burning fireplace, patio area with privacy fence and direct access to a walking trail, pantry with deep shelves and pullout drawers, bay windows in the kitchen, full size washer and dryer, one car garage with loft storage plus extra parking space too! Close to downtown Kent, Kent Station, Hogan Park and River Bend Golf Complex! Rent is $1895/month. Security Deposit of $1895.00 also required. No pets please! This home is now available! Call Agilon Properties at 1-866-424-4566 or 253-529-4566 to schedule a viewing. Visit our website at http://www.agilonproperties.com for more information or to apply!



(RLNE4610267)