Kent, WA
23927 56th. Ct. S #D3
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

23927 56th. Ct. S #D3

23927 56th Court South
Location

23927 56th Court South, Kent, WA 98032
The Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
kent - Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhome Now Available! - This lovely 2 bedroom townhome is located in the very desirable community of Bridgewater IV in Kent! The address is 23927 56th Ct So. Unit D-3. Features include two large Master bedrooms with full baths and vaulted ceilings, 1/2 bath downstairs, recently painted throughout, beautiful pine hardwood flooring in the living room, dining area, kitchen and 1/2 bath, tiled wood burning fireplace, patio area with privacy fence and direct access to a walking trail, pantry with deep shelves and pullout drawers, bay windows in the kitchen, full size washer and dryer, one car garage with loft storage plus extra parking space too! Close to downtown Kent, Kent Station, Hogan Park and River Bend Golf Complex! Rent is $1895/month. Security Deposit of $1895.00 also required. No pets please! This home is now available! Call Agilon Properties at 1-866-424-4566 or 253-529-4566 to schedule a viewing. Visit our website at http://www.agilonproperties.com for more information or to apply!

(RLNE4610267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23927 56th. Ct. S #D3 have any available units?
23927 56th. Ct. S #D3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 23927 56th. Ct. S #D3 have?
Some of 23927 56th. Ct. S #D3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23927 56th. Ct. S #D3 currently offering any rent specials?
23927 56th. Ct. S #D3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23927 56th. Ct. S #D3 pet-friendly?
No, 23927 56th. Ct. S #D3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 23927 56th. Ct. S #D3 offer parking?
Yes, 23927 56th. Ct. S #D3 offers parking.
Does 23927 56th. Ct. S #D3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23927 56th. Ct. S #D3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23927 56th. Ct. S #D3 have a pool?
No, 23927 56th. Ct. S #D3 does not have a pool.
Does 23927 56th. Ct. S #D3 have accessible units?
No, 23927 56th. Ct. S #D3 does not have accessible units.
Does 23927 56th. Ct. S #D3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 23927 56th. Ct. S #D3 does not have units with dishwashers.
