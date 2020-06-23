All apartments in Kent
23607 131st Avenue South East
Last updated April 11 2020 at 7:44 PM

23607 131st Avenue South East

23607 131st Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

23607 131st Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must SEE! This Rambler is well maintained and on a Cul-de-Sac, what else could you ask for! Nice flow to the home, clean and open with a Fully fenced backyard and 2 car garage. Available NOW! Rent $2100.00+ $7 processing & reporting fee. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23607 131st Avenue South East have any available units?
23607 131st Avenue South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
Is 23607 131st Avenue South East currently offering any rent specials?
23607 131st Avenue South East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23607 131st Avenue South East pet-friendly?
No, 23607 131st Avenue South East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 23607 131st Avenue South East offer parking?
Yes, 23607 131st Avenue South East does offer parking.
Does 23607 131st Avenue South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23607 131st Avenue South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23607 131st Avenue South East have a pool?
No, 23607 131st Avenue South East does not have a pool.
Does 23607 131st Avenue South East have accessible units?
No, 23607 131st Avenue South East does not have accessible units.
Does 23607 131st Avenue South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 23607 131st Avenue South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23607 131st Avenue South East have units with air conditioning?
No, 23607 131st Avenue South East does not have units with air conditioning.
