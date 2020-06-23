23607 131st Avenue South East

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Must SEE! This Rambler is well maintained and on a Cul-de-Sac, what else could you ask for! Nice flow to the home, clean and open with a Fully fenced backyard and 2 car garage. Available NOW! Rent $2100.00+ $7 processing & reporting fee. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032