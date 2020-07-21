All apartments in Kent
13834 SE 271st St
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

13834 SE 271st St

13834 Southeast 270th Street · No Longer Available
Location

13834 Southeast 270th Street, Kent, WA 98042

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
13834 SE 271st St Available 09/16/19 Cute Kent home with nice yard space and balcony off master bedroom - Available Sept 16th. - Large Home for Lease in Kent with beautiful front and backyard landscaping. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & 2 car garage. Hardwood plank flooring throughout the Entryway, family room, dining room and kitchen area.
All of the bedrooms are located upstairs. The Master Suite offers a walk in closet, jetted bathtub & balcony with a peek-a-boo view of Lake Meridian.
.
TENANTS ARE STILL LIVING IN THE HOME, WE WILL NOT BE SHOWING THE HOME UNTIL SEPTEMBER 16TH. IF IT BECOMES AVAILABLE BEFORE THAT DAY, I WILL SCHEDULE A VIEWING FOR ANYONE THAT IS STILL INTERESTED. IF YOU'RE WANTING TO APPLY FOR THE HOME BEFORE IT BECOMES AVAILABLE, PLEASE VISIT WWW.GOVISTA.NET

Rent is $2200.00 per month
Security deposit $2200.00
Pets ok on approval with additional pet fee ($250) + pet deposit ($250) - $500 per pet

Tenant pays all utilities

Application fee: $60 per adult
Admin Fee: 250.00

Equal Housing Opportunity Provider

***Please note, the home is not considered rented and taken off the market until we receive application AND $250 admin fee paid via money order or cashiers check to our office at 1002 39th Ave SW #302 Puyallup WA 98373*** We must receive both your applications to rent and your admin fee of $250 in order to process your rental applications.

(RLNE3427202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13834 SE 271st St have any available units?
13834 SE 271st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 13834 SE 271st St have?
Some of 13834 SE 271st St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13834 SE 271st St currently offering any rent specials?
13834 SE 271st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13834 SE 271st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13834 SE 271st St is pet friendly.
Does 13834 SE 271st St offer parking?
Yes, 13834 SE 271st St offers parking.
Does 13834 SE 271st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13834 SE 271st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13834 SE 271st St have a pool?
No, 13834 SE 271st St does not have a pool.
Does 13834 SE 271st St have accessible units?
No, 13834 SE 271st St does not have accessible units.
Does 13834 SE 271st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13834 SE 271st St does not have units with dishwashers.
