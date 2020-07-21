Amenities

13834 SE 271st St Available 09/16/19 Cute Kent home with nice yard space and balcony off master bedroom - Available Sept 16th. - Large Home for Lease in Kent with beautiful front and backyard landscaping. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & 2 car garage. Hardwood plank flooring throughout the Entryway, family room, dining room and kitchen area.

All of the bedrooms are located upstairs. The Master Suite offers a walk in closet, jetted bathtub & balcony with a peek-a-boo view of Lake Meridian.

TENANTS ARE STILL LIVING IN THE HOME, WE WILL NOT BE SHOWING THE HOME UNTIL SEPTEMBER 16TH. IF IT BECOMES AVAILABLE BEFORE THAT DAY, I WILL SCHEDULE A VIEWING FOR ANYONE THAT IS STILL INTERESTED. IF YOU'RE WANTING TO APPLY FOR THE HOME BEFORE IT BECOMES AVAILABLE, PLEASE VISIT WWW.GOVISTA.NET



Rent is $2200.00 per month

Security deposit $2200.00

Pets ok on approval with additional pet fee ($250) + pet deposit ($250) - $500 per pet



Tenant pays all utilities



Application fee: $60 per adult

Admin Fee: 250.00



***Please note, the home is not considered rented and taken off the market until we receive application AND $250 admin fee paid via money order or cashiers check to our office at 1002 39th Ave SW #302 Puyallup WA 98373*** We must receive both your applications to rent and your admin fee of $250 in order to process your rental applications.



(RLNE3427202)