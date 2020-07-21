11132 SE 266th St

Amenities

pet friendly garage coffee bar

Unit Amenities Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Family in Kent - - To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/00f1d9f032

- Video Tour Link: https://youtu.be/_CUlzt3_yTQ

- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831

- Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- Attached 3 car garage

- Bright rooms with large windows

- Spacious kitchen with modern appliances

- Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines and parks

- Monthly landscaping fee is $100

- Renter's Insurance required and part of Resident Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- $45 application fee per adult

- $1000 per pet refundable deposit

- $75 monthly pet rent

(RLNE4092169)