11132 SE 266th St
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

11132 SE 266th St

11132 Southeast 266th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11132 Southeast 266th Street, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family in Kent - - To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/00f1d9f032
- Video Tour Link: https://youtu.be/_CUlzt3_yTQ
- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- Attached 3 car garage
- Bright rooms with large windows
- Spacious kitchen with modern appliances
- Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines and parks
- Monthly landscaping fee is $100
- Renter's Insurance required and part of Resident Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- $45 application fee per adult
- $1000 per pet refundable deposit
- $75 monthly pet rent
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE4092169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11132 SE 266th St have any available units?
11132 SE 266th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
Is 11132 SE 266th St currently offering any rent specials?
11132 SE 266th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11132 SE 266th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11132 SE 266th St is pet friendly.
Does 11132 SE 266th St offer parking?
Yes, 11132 SE 266th St offers parking.
Does 11132 SE 266th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11132 SE 266th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11132 SE 266th St have a pool?
No, 11132 SE 266th St does not have a pool.
Does 11132 SE 266th St have accessible units?
No, 11132 SE 266th St does not have accessible units.
Does 11132 SE 266th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11132 SE 266th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11132 SE 266th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11132 SE 266th St does not have units with air conditioning.
