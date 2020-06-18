All apartments in Kelso
Find more places like 818 Coweeman Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kelso, WA
/
818 Coweeman Ln
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

818 Coweeman Ln

818 Coweeman Lane · (360) 636-2323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

818 Coweeman Lane, Kelso, WA 98626

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 818 Coweeman Ln · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1024 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
SPECIAL Move-in, 1/2 off first month's rent! Gorgeous three bedroom house updated throughout. - Gorgeous three bedroom house updated throughout. This lovely home has fresh paint as well as updated appliances. It features a large living room with lots of windows for natural light, spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space, and an updated bathroom. There is also an attached garage for covered parking or storage. The rent is $1100 per month and the deposit is $1000, plus there is a move in special of half off first month's rent. Lawn care is included with the rent! This home does not allow smoking, nor pets!
Please drive by the home first and then call our office for a same day showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5665682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Coweeman Ln have any available units?
818 Coweeman Ln has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 818 Coweeman Ln have?
Some of 818 Coweeman Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 Coweeman Ln currently offering any rent specials?
818 Coweeman Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Coweeman Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 818 Coweeman Ln is pet friendly.
Does 818 Coweeman Ln offer parking?
Yes, 818 Coweeman Ln does offer parking.
Does 818 Coweeman Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 Coweeman Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Coweeman Ln have a pool?
No, 818 Coweeman Ln does not have a pool.
Does 818 Coweeman Ln have accessible units?
No, 818 Coweeman Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Coweeman Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 Coweeman Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 818 Coweeman Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 818 Coweeman Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 818 Coweeman Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Allen Street Apartments
2404 Allen St
Kelso, WA 98626

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WATroutdale, ORWashougal, WABethany, ORGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WAFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, OR
King City, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WARidgefield, WABrush Prairie, WASalmon Creek, WACedar Mill, ORLongview, WABull Mountain, ORWalnut Grove, WABattle Ground, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeMt Hood Community College
Oregon Health & Science UniversityPacific University
Portland Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity