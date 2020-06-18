818 Coweeman Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated

SPECIAL Move-in, 1/2 off first month's rent! Gorgeous three bedroom house updated throughout. - Gorgeous three bedroom house updated throughout. This lovely home has fresh paint as well as updated appliances. It features a large living room with lots of windows for natural light, spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space, and an updated bathroom. There is also an attached garage for covered parking or storage. The rent is $1100 per month and the deposit is $1000, plus there is a move in special of half off first month's rent. Lawn care is included with the rent! This home does not allow smoking, nor pets!

Please drive by the home first and then call our office for a same day showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5665682)