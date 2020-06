Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Three bedroom one bathroom home with a garage - Charming three bedroom, one bathroom home with a fenced yard and a garage. The home is located near Huntington Junior High school and has easy access to the I5 corridor. The rent is $1350 and the deposit is $1000. There is no smoking allowed and pets are negotiable.



Please drive by the property and call the office to schedule a same day showing.



(RLNE5686887)