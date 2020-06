Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

New Flooring Throughout. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse 4-Plex is located just north of the CWU campus. This home has a great open kitchen and living area.Two bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor with one bedroom on the main floor. There is a Washer and Dryer, storage locker and patio. Water, Sewer, Garbage and lawn care are included in the rent. Landlord & Credit Checks Required. Application Fee. No Smoking. This is a non smoking property. Cats are ok, Dogs are not. ok.