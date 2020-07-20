1840 25th Ave NE #402

Amenities
Welcome home to Starpointe at Issaquah Highlands - ***House Showing Friday 8/2/19 from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM***
Excellent finishes: hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances & high ceilings. You'll love the mountains views as light pours in from oversized windows. Master suite has a walk in closet, oversized shower & dual sinks. Convenient to the urban village recreation, shopping. Easy access to 1-90, Minutes to ParknRide and Microsoft Connector & award winning Issaquah School District. Assigned garage parking space, 1 storage unit.
Pets allowed on case by case basis with owner approval.
Water, Sewer and Garbage - $100 Flat monthly fee
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 08/01/2019
#871
(RLNE5056397)