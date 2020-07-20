1840 25th Ave NE #402

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home to Starpointe at Issaquah Highlands - ***House Showing Friday 8/2/19 from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM***



Excellent finishes: hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances & high ceilings. You'll love the mountains views as light pours in from oversized windows. Master suite has a walk in closet, oversized shower & dual sinks. Convenient to the urban village recreation, shopping. Easy access to 1-90, Minutes to ParknRide and Microsoft Connector & award winning Issaquah School District. Assigned garage parking space, 1 storage unit.



Pets allowed on case by case basis with owner approval.



Water, Sewer and Garbage - $100 Flat monthly fee



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 08/01/2019



#871



(RLNE5056397)