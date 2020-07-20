All apartments in Issaquah
1840 25th Ave NE #402
1840 25th Ave NE #402

1840 25th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1840 25th Avenue Northeast, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to Starpointe at Issaquah Highlands - ***House Showing Friday 8/2/19 from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM***

Excellent finishes: hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances & high ceilings. You'll love the mountains views as light pours in from oversized windows. Master suite has a walk in closet, oversized shower & dual sinks. Convenient to the urban village recreation, shopping. Easy access to 1-90, Minutes to ParknRide and Microsoft Connector & award winning Issaquah School District. Assigned garage parking space, 1 storage unit.

Pets allowed on case by case basis with owner approval.

Water, Sewer and Garbage - $100 Flat monthly fee

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 08/01/2019

#871

(RLNE5056397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 25th Ave NE #402 have any available units?
1840 25th Ave NE #402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 1840 25th Ave NE #402 have?
Some of 1840 25th Ave NE #402's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 25th Ave NE #402 currently offering any rent specials?
1840 25th Ave NE #402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 25th Ave NE #402 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1840 25th Ave NE #402 is pet friendly.
Does 1840 25th Ave NE #402 offer parking?
Yes, 1840 25th Ave NE #402 offers parking.
Does 1840 25th Ave NE #402 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1840 25th Ave NE #402 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 25th Ave NE #402 have a pool?
No, 1840 25th Ave NE #402 does not have a pool.
Does 1840 25th Ave NE #402 have accessible units?
No, 1840 25th Ave NE #402 does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 25th Ave NE #402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1840 25th Ave NE #402 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1840 25th Ave NE #402 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1840 25th Ave NE #402 does not have units with air conditioning.
