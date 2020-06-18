All apartments in Hazel Dell
Find more places like 1807 NE 89th Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hazel Dell, WA
/
1807 NE 89th Circle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1807 NE 89th Circle

1807 Northeast 89th Circle · (360) 975-7666 ext. 131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hazel Dell
See all
Northeast Hazel Dell
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1807 Northeast 89th Circle, Hazel Dell, WA 98665
Northeast Hazel Dell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1807 NE 89th Circle · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two-Story Home on Quiet Street - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Living room with gas fireplace opens to dining area and kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave provided. Laundry with washer/dryer hookups. Electric wall heat. Fenced backyard with patio, single car garage with opener, approx. 1350 sq. ft., built in 2007. *WC*
Holding Deposit $319 - Security Deposit (inc. holding) $1500

We use an independent, third-party pet screening vendor for all our tenant prospects. To help ensure ALL of our residents understand our pet and animal-related policies we require EVERYONE to complete a third-party screening and review process regardless of having a pet or animal. This process ensures we have formalized pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments and accurate pet / animal records.
There is a nominal fee for a household pet screening Pet Profile. This is a separate charge from the rental application fee. There is no ($0) charge for an assistance animal accommodation request and no ($0) charge for a 'No Pet / Animal' profile. Please visit https://investwestmanagement.petscreening.com to get started.

While our vacant properties are cleaned once at turnover, please be aware that it is logistically impossible to sanitize the units between viewings, or prior to move-in. To reduce any possible risk, we ask that you not touch anything while in the unit, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after re-locking the unit. For new move-ins, you may wish to perform your own sanitation of surfaces (with a non-damaging cleaner).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 NE 89th Circle have any available units?
1807 NE 89th Circle has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1807 NE 89th Circle have?
Some of 1807 NE 89th Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 NE 89th Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1807 NE 89th Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 NE 89th Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1807 NE 89th Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hazel Dell.
Does 1807 NE 89th Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1807 NE 89th Circle does offer parking.
Does 1807 NE 89th Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 NE 89th Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 NE 89th Circle have a pool?
No, 1807 NE 89th Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1807 NE 89th Circle have accessible units?
No, 1807 NE 89th Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 NE 89th Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 NE 89th Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1807 NE 89th Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1807 NE 89th Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1807 NE 89th Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hazel Dell 2 BedroomsHazel Dell Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hazel Dell Apartments with Washer-DryerHazel Dell Dog Friendly Apartments
Hazel Dell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, OR
Minnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WARidgefield, WABrush Prairie, WASalmon Creek, WACedar Mill, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northeast Hazel Dell

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity