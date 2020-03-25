All apartments in Gig Harbor
Last updated March 14 2020 at 3:24 AM

3921 Plume Lane

3921 Plume Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3921 Plume Lane, Gig Harbor, WA 98332
View Basin

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Peacock Meadows in downtown Gig Harbor! This spacious 3,300 sqft. home features a welcoming gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and full height tiled backsplash. Huge granite island. Butler's pantry and walk in pantry for great storage. The kitchen opens to the bright and spacious living room. Hardwood floors. Large master suite with free standing soaking tub. 3 more bedrooms and bonus room. Covered outdoor living space. 3 car garage. Gated community just up from the Harbor. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours.

Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 Plume Lane have any available units?
3921 Plume Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 3921 Plume Lane have?
Some of 3921 Plume Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3921 Plume Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3921 Plume Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 Plume Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3921 Plume Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3921 Plume Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3921 Plume Lane offers parking.
Does 3921 Plume Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3921 Plume Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 Plume Lane have a pool?
No, 3921 Plume Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3921 Plume Lane have accessible units?
No, 3921 Plume Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 Plume Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3921 Plume Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3921 Plume Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3921 Plume Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
