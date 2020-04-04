18614 84th Ave. Ct. E.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Large 2 story, 4 plus bedroom on huge corner lot, fully fenced backyard. Excellent location!! - Two story 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a large .22-acre corner lot. Bonus room on second floor could easily be converted to a 5th bedroom or office/sitting room. Master bath boasts vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and a 5 piece bath suite. Full stainless appliances with tons of storage. Central AC for those hot summer days, gas fireplace in living room for cozy winter nights. The back yard is fully fenced with a drive thru gate on the side, garden area, fruit trees, open spacious outdoor for entertaining with family/friends. Great location, location, location!!!

**photos shown of interior paint colors differ from current neutral colors**



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5655557)