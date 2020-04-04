All apartments in Frederickson
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

18614 84th Ave. Ct. E.

18614 84th Avenue Court East · (253) 845-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18614 84th Avenue Court East, Frederickson, WA 98375
South Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 18614 84th Ave. Ct. E. · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Large 2 story, 4 plus bedroom on huge corner lot, fully fenced backyard. Excellent location!! - Two story 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a large .22-acre corner lot. Bonus room on second floor could easily be converted to a 5th bedroom or office/sitting room. Master bath boasts vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and a 5 piece bath suite. Full stainless appliances with tons of storage. Central AC for those hot summer days, gas fireplace in living room for cozy winter nights. The back yard is fully fenced with a drive thru gate on the side, garden area, fruit trees, open spacious outdoor for entertaining with family/friends. Great location, location, location!!!
**photos shown of interior paint colors differ from current neutral colors**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5655557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18614 84th Ave. Ct. E. have any available units?
18614 84th Ave. Ct. E. has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18614 84th Ave. Ct. E. have?
Some of 18614 84th Ave. Ct. E.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18614 84th Ave. Ct. E. currently offering any rent specials?
18614 84th Ave. Ct. E. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18614 84th Ave. Ct. E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 18614 84th Ave. Ct. E. is pet friendly.
Does 18614 84th Ave. Ct. E. offer parking?
No, 18614 84th Ave. Ct. E. does not offer parking.
Does 18614 84th Ave. Ct. E. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18614 84th Ave. Ct. E. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18614 84th Ave. Ct. E. have a pool?
No, 18614 84th Ave. Ct. E. does not have a pool.
Does 18614 84th Ave. Ct. E. have accessible units?
No, 18614 84th Ave. Ct. E. does not have accessible units.
Does 18614 84th Ave. Ct. E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 18614 84th Ave. Ct. E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18614 84th Ave. Ct. E. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18614 84th Ave. Ct. E. has units with air conditioning.
