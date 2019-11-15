712 Drake St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 baths Remodeled Home with newer carpet sits in a peaceful, desirable neighborhood in the University Place School District. Fenced, manicured yard, newly built deck, private and peaceful atmosphere.



Rent: $2,150.00

Deposit: $2,100.00



This home is equipped with a Heat Pump and Central A/C. Pets: Conditional. A pet deposit may apply. Please inquire for utility information.



Please visit our website to apply: www.nrbproperties.net



No Cats Allowed



