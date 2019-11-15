All apartments in Fircrest
712 Drake St
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

712 Drake St

712 Drake Street · No Longer Available
Location

712 Drake Street, Fircrest, WA 98466
Fircrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
You'll Love the Features of this Beautiful Home! - Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 baths Remodeled Home with newer carpet sits in a peaceful, desirable neighborhood in the University Place School District. Fenced, manicured yard, newly built deck, private and peaceful atmosphere. ::: Limited Time Only::: this home is offering a Holiday Special of $1,000 off the move-in costs (can only be applied to the pro-rated rent or first month's rent).

Rent: $2,150.00
Deposit: $2,100.00

This home is equipped with a Heat Pump and Central A/C. Pets: Conditional. A pet deposit may apply. Please inquire for utility information.

Please visit our website to apply: www.nrbproperties.net

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5225151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

