6423 41ST ST E

This spacious home offers 2648 SQ FT with 4 bedrooms PLUS an office AND huge bonus room. Custom colors and white millwork throughout add character, elegance and warmth to this lovely home.



Kitchen with granite countertops, eating bar, large pantry, and stainless steel appliances.



Main floor features the kitchen, living room with gas fireplace, formal dining, guest bathroom and office with built-in desks/shelves/cabinetry.



Master bedroom adjoins 5 piece master bathroom. Laundry room with washer and dryer provided. All bedrooms nicely sized and some have walk-in closets. Hard flooring in three of the four bedrooms.



Tankless water heater for on-demand hot water.



Request a showing today of this wonderful home in the Saddle Creek neighborhood of Fife. Available for move-in now.



MONTHLY RENT: $2325.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2300.00

UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities

YARD CARE: Tenant responsible for all yard care.



We DO NOT accept portable screening reports



NO SMOKING



1 YEAR LEASE



APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER



For your convenience, here is a brief summary of our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria: All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly.

Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose and discuss potential issues with management prior to application, but qualification cannot be guaranteed. We DO NOT accept portable screening reports.



Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.



One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $127, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order).



As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.