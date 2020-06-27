All apartments in Fife
Find more places like 6423 41ST ST E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fife, WA
/
6423 41ST ST E
Last updated October 5 2019 at 4:50 PM

6423 41ST ST E

6423 41st Street East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fife
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6423 41st Street East, Fife, WA 98424
Fife

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious home offers 2648 SQ FT with 4 bedrooms PLUS an office AND huge bonus room. Custom colors and white millwork throughout add character, elegance and warmth to this lovely home.

Kitchen with granite countertops, eating bar, large pantry, and stainless steel appliances.

Main floor features the kitchen, living room with gas fireplace, formal dining, guest bathroom and office with built-in desks/shelves/cabinetry.

Master bedroom adjoins 5 piece master bathroom. Laundry room with washer and dryer provided. All bedrooms nicely sized and some have walk-in closets. Hard flooring in three of the four bedrooms.

Tankless water heater for on-demand hot water.

Request a showing today of this wonderful home in the Saddle Creek neighborhood of Fife. Available for move-in now.

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION
Some properties may have a video tour available. Visit the Clockwise Property Management website to view any available videos.

MONTHLY RENT: $2325.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2300.00
UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities
YARD CARE: Tenant responsible for all yard care.

We DO NOT accept portable screening reports

NO SMOKING

1 YEAR LEASE

APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER

CALL 253-201-1356 TODAY TO REQUEST A SHOWING

RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY
For your convenience, here is a brief summary of our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria: All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly.
Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose and discuss potential issues with management prior to application, but qualification cannot be guaranteed. We DO NOT accept portable screening reports.

Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.

MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS
One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $127, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order).

As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6423 41ST ST E have any available units?
6423 41ST ST E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fife, WA.
What amenities does 6423 41ST ST E have?
Some of 6423 41ST ST E's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6423 41ST ST E currently offering any rent specials?
6423 41ST ST E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6423 41ST ST E pet-friendly?
Yes, 6423 41ST ST E is pet friendly.
Does 6423 41ST ST E offer parking?
No, 6423 41ST ST E does not offer parking.
Does 6423 41ST ST E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6423 41ST ST E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6423 41ST ST E have a pool?
No, 6423 41ST ST E does not have a pool.
Does 6423 41ST ST E have accessible units?
No, 6423 41ST ST E does not have accessible units.
Does 6423 41ST ST E have units with dishwashers?
No, 6423 41ST ST E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6423 41ST ST E have units with air conditioning?
No, 6423 41ST ST E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Revive
2341 58th Ave E
Fife, WA 98424
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E
Fife, WA 98424
Rainier Pointe
6643 20th St E
Fife, WA 98424
Pointe East
2524 62nd Ave E
Fife, WA 98424
Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes
2301 62nd Ave E
Fife, WA 98424
The Lakes at Fife
2301 58th Ave E
Fife, WA 98424

Similar Pages

Fife 1 BedroomsFife 2 Bedrooms
Fife Apartments with Washer-DryerFife Dog Friendly Apartments
Fife Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA
Sumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College