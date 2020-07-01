All apartments in Fife
Last updated February 19 2020 at 4:38 AM

6316 43rd St E

6316 43rd Street East · No Longer Available
Location

6316 43rd Street East, Fife, WA 98424
Fife

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Back on the Market!
This beautiful home features hardwood floor entry with soaring ceilings. Main floor offers a formal living room, formal dining room, large kitchen with granite countertops, hardwood floors and gas stove, family room with fireplace, laundry room, a den with a closet, and a bathroom.

Upstairs the master bedroom features a 5 piece bath and large walk-in closet. There are 3 more bedrooms upstairs as well as a bonus room and full bathroom.

Convenient location. Minutes from I-5 and Hywy 167. Only minutes from Downtown Puyallup or Tacoma. This home is a must see.

MONTHLY RENT: $2495.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2400.00
UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities

NO SMOKING

1 YEAR LEASE

APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER

CALL 253-201-1356 TODAY TO REQUEST A SHOWING

RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY
For your convenience, here is a brief summary of our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria: All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly.

Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose and discuss potential issues with management prior to application, but qualification cannot be guaranteed.

We DO NOT accept portable screening reports.

Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.

MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS
One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $127, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order).

As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6316 43rd St E have any available units?
6316 43rd St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fife, WA.
What amenities does 6316 43rd St E have?
Some of 6316 43rd St E's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6316 43rd St E currently offering any rent specials?
6316 43rd St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6316 43rd St E pet-friendly?
Yes, 6316 43rd St E is pet friendly.
Does 6316 43rd St E offer parking?
No, 6316 43rd St E does not offer parking.
Does 6316 43rd St E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6316 43rd St E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6316 43rd St E have a pool?
No, 6316 43rd St E does not have a pool.
Does 6316 43rd St E have accessible units?
No, 6316 43rd St E does not have accessible units.
Does 6316 43rd St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 6316 43rd St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6316 43rd St E have units with air conditioning?
No, 6316 43rd St E does not have units with air conditioning.

