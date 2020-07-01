6316 43rd St E

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Back on the Market!

This beautiful home features hardwood floor entry with soaring ceilings. Main floor offers a formal living room, formal dining room, large kitchen with granite countertops, hardwood floors and gas stove, family room with fireplace, laundry room, a den with a closet, and a bathroom.



Upstairs the master bedroom features a 5 piece bath and large walk-in closet. There are 3 more bedrooms upstairs as well as a bonus room and full bathroom.



Convenient location. Minutes from I-5 and Hywy 167. Only minutes from Downtown Puyallup or Tacoma. This home is a must see.



MONTHLY RENT: $2495.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2400.00

UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities



NO SMOKING



1 YEAR LEASE



APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER



CALL 253-201-1356 TODAY TO REQUEST A SHOWING



RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY

For your convenience, here is a brief summary of our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria: All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly.



Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose and discuss potential issues with management prior to application, but qualification cannot be guaranteed.



We DO NOT accept portable screening reports.



Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.



MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS

One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $127, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order).



As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.