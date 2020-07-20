3234 Destination Avenue East

Amenities
Beautiful 3+ bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home in Fife! Downstairs den could be 4th bedroom! Wonderful hardwood floors and carpet! Open kitchen with island opens to large living room with gas fireplace! Formal dining room and kitchen eating space! Stainless steel appliances, including microwave! Upstairs loft! Large master bedroom with large 5 piece master bath, including soaking tub! Walk-in closet! Laundry room upstairs! Fenced Backyard. Community has a playground, basketball court, and skate park!
**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**
Utilities:
Electric: TCL
Water: City of Fife
Refuse: Murrey Disposal
Sewer: City of Fife
Gas: PSE
Cable TV: Comcast
Heat System: GFA
Pets: Negotiable/On Approval
Subject to:
$250 Non Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non Refundable Pest Treatment Fee
$300 Non Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non Refundable Admin Fee
TOTAL MOVE IN $4000
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 6/6/19
