All apartments in Fife
Find more places like 3234 Destination Avenue East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fife, WA
/
3234 Destination Avenue East
Last updated May 21 2019 at 12:06 AM

3234 Destination Avenue East

3234 Destination Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fife
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3234 Destination Avenue East, Fife, WA 98424
Fife

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net

Beautiful 3+ bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home in Fife! Downstairs den could be 4th bedroom! Wonderful hardwood floors and carpet! Open kitchen with island opens to large living room with gas fireplace! Formal dining room and kitchen eating space! Stainless steel appliances, including microwave! Upstairs loft! Large master bedroom with large 5 piece master bath, including soaking tub! Walk-in closet! Laundry room upstairs! Fenced Backyard. Community has a playground, basketball court, and skate park!

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Utilities:
Electric: TCL
Water: City of Fife
Refuse: Murrey Disposal
Sewer: City of Fife
Gas: PSE
Cable TV: Comcast
Heat System: GFA

Pets: Negotiable/On Approval
Subject to:
$250 Non Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non Refundable Pest Treatment Fee

$300 Non Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non Refundable Admin Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $4000

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 6/6/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3234 Destination Avenue East have any available units?
3234 Destination Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fife, WA.
What amenities does 3234 Destination Avenue East have?
Some of 3234 Destination Avenue East's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3234 Destination Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
3234 Destination Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3234 Destination Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 3234 Destination Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 3234 Destination Avenue East offer parking?
No, 3234 Destination Avenue East does not offer parking.
Does 3234 Destination Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3234 Destination Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3234 Destination Avenue East have a pool?
No, 3234 Destination Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 3234 Destination Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 3234 Destination Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 3234 Destination Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 3234 Destination Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3234 Destination Avenue East have units with air conditioning?
No, 3234 Destination Avenue East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rainier Pointe
6643 20th St E
Fife, WA 98424
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E
Fife, WA 98424
The Lakes at Fife
2301 58th Ave E
Fife, WA 98424
Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes
2301 62nd Ave E
Fife, WA 98424
Pointe East
2524 62nd Ave E
Fife, WA 98424
Port Landing at Fife
2715 62nd Avenue East
Fife, WA 98424
Revive
2341 58th Ave E
Fife, WA 98424

Similar Pages

Fife 1 BedroomsFife 2 Bedrooms
Fife Apartments with GymsFife Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Fife Cheap PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WA
Lake Forest Park, WAGraham, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College