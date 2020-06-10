3218 Festival Ave E

Amenities

APPROVED APPLICATION - Clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home in Fife - Welcome home to this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in the Fife neighborhood of Radiance. Enjoy new carpet and paint thru out. Open concept floor plan with a large family room and kitchen with eating bar, stainless appliances and lots of cabinets for storage. Sliding glass door leads you into a private backyard with patio for entertaining. One bedroom and full bath downstairs. Utility room with washer and dryer hookups. Upstairs master bedroom with private bathroom and walk in closet. One car garage.



Sorry no smoking or pets. First full month's rent and deposit to move in.



WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40 per adult and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please call Kymberlee Bruton 206-498-9980 or email kbruton@wpmsouth.comfor more information or to schedule a showing. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Kymberlee Bruton to schedule a showing. Kymberlee Bruton, Property Manager Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. Verdi Management LLC Office Direct Phone: 206-498-9980 kbruton@wpmsouth.com www.wpmsouth.com.



