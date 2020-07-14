All apartments in Federal Way
Find more places like The Union.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
The Union
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:56 AM

The Union

2111 SW 352nd St · (253) 201-1981
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$400 off your move-in costs.
Browse Similar Places
Federal Way
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

2111 SW 352nd St, Federal Way, WA 98023

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 118 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 598 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 193 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Unit 129 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Union.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
playground
pool
cc payments
e-payments
bbq/grill
package receiving
sauna
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
hot tub
A cozy home is waiting for you at The Union, our astonishing Federal Way, WA apartments. We offer pet-friendly studio, 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans in a superior location.

Our spacious and stylish floor plans are great for those seeking a beautifully landscaped apartment community with everything you need nearby. Experience a higher quality of living at The Union with our fitness center, sparkling swimming pool, and courtyard and BBQ area.

Plus, find shopping and dining right in your neighborhood. Trader Joe’s is just a few minutes’ drive away along with many others within a close distance. Explore the excellent location of our apartments for rent in Federal Way, WA today! Give us a call to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Union have any available units?
The Union has 3 units available starting at $1,165 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does The Union have?
Some of The Union's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Union currently offering any rent specials?
The Union is offering the following rent specials: $400 off your move-in costs.
Is The Union pet-friendly?
Yes, The Union is pet friendly.
Does The Union offer parking?
Yes, The Union offers parking.
Does The Union have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Union does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Union have a pool?
Yes, The Union has a pool.
Does The Union have accessible units?
No, The Union does not have accessible units.
Does The Union have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Union has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Union?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd
Federal Way, WA 98003
Align
35434 25th Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
Riverstone Apartment Homes
27314 24th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Soundview
28425 18th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Bayview Apartments
30911 1st Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Porchlight Apartments
32905 19th Pl S
Federal Way, WA 98003
The Commons
190 S 334th St
Federal Way, WA 98003

Similar Pages

Federal Way 1 BedroomsFederal Way 2 Bedrooms
Federal Way Cheap PlacesFederal Way Dog Friendly Apartments
Federal Way Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity