Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym playground pool cc payments e-payments bbq/grill package receiving sauna cats allowed parking on-site laundry hot tub

A cozy home is waiting for you at The Union, our astonishing Federal Way, WA apartments. We offer pet-friendly studio, 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans in a superior location.



Our spacious and stylish floor plans are great for those seeking a beautifully landscaped apartment community with everything you need nearby. Experience a higher quality of living at The Union with our fitness center, sparkling swimming pool, and courtyard and BBQ area.



Plus, find shopping and dining right in your neighborhood. Trader Joe’s is just a few minutes’ drive away along with many others within a close distance. Explore the excellent location of our apartments for rent in Federal Way, WA today! Give us a call to schedule a tour.