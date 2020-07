Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center cc payments e-payments package receiving

Club Palisades Apartments in Federal Way, WA offer spacious and luxurious apartment living. With quick and easy access to highly-rated restaurants and shopping and major freeways or public transportation, our apartment community is in the perfect location for your busy schedule. Relax and enjoy the many amenities available here as well with a private movie theater and both indoor and outdoor pools. Our Federal Way apartments for rent have also been recently renovated, adding to their charm and appeal. With refinished cabinetry, new black appliances and sandstone countertops, the sleek design is just what you are looking for. You can enjoy the comforts of home with your apartment's new wood burning fireplace. Our friendly staff looks forward to helping your search for apartments in Federal Way, WA end here. Call right away to discuss our current availability of one, two and three bedroom floor plans.