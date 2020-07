Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill bocce court car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park internet access package receiving playground

Nestled in a lush green forest belt, Cedardale Apartments in Federal Way is a place that you could call home. A convenient location and neighborhood feel, reasonable rents and updated looks will give you a sense of having it all. We would love to take you on a tour, call today!