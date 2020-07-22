432 S 321st Pl #G3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly coffee bar fireplace extra storage

One bedroom apartment in a private Federal Way community - - Video tour link: https://youtu.be/KGqbY-17Eo4

- Schedule a tour link: https://showmojo.com/l/31f05e00cc

- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- Beautiful apartment in highly desired private neighborhood

- Spacious living room with lots of light and a cozy fireplace

- Large kitchen with lots of room and extra storage space

- Full capacity washer and dryer inside the home

- Private patio with an additional attached storage unit

- Moments away from Downtown Federal Way, with easy access to freeways

- Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines and parks

- Renter's Insurance required and part of Resident Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- $45 application fee per adult

- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com



