Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
432 S 321st Pl #G3
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:39 PM

432 S 321st Pl #G3

432 South 321st Place · No Longer Available
Federal Way
Cheap Apartments
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balconies
Location

432 South 321st Place, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One bedroom apartment in a private Federal Way community - - Video tour link: https://youtu.be/KGqbY-17Eo4
- Schedule a tour link: https://showmojo.com/l/31f05e00cc
- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- Beautiful apartment in highly desired private neighborhood
- Spacious living room with lots of light and a cozy fireplace
- Large kitchen with lots of room and extra storage space
- Full capacity washer and dryer inside the home
- Private patio with an additional attached storage unit
- Moments away from Downtown Federal Way, with easy access to freeways
- Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines and parks
- Renter's Insurance required and part of Resident Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- $45 application fee per adult
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE5200490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 S 321st Pl #G3 have any available units?
432 S 321st Pl #G3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 S 321st Pl #G3 have?
Some of 432 S 321st Pl #G3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 S 321st Pl #G3 currently offering any rent specials?
432 S 321st Pl #G3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 S 321st Pl #G3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 432 S 321st Pl #G3 is pet friendly.
Does 432 S 321st Pl #G3 offer parking?
No, 432 S 321st Pl #G3 does not offer parking.
Does 432 S 321st Pl #G3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 432 S 321st Pl #G3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 S 321st Pl #G3 have a pool?
No, 432 S 321st Pl #G3 does not have a pool.
Does 432 S 321st Pl #G3 have accessible units?
No, 432 S 321st Pl #G3 does not have accessible units.
Does 432 S 321st Pl #G3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 S 321st Pl #G3 does not have units with dishwashers.
