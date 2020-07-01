429 South 321st Place #E2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated

947- Ground Floor unit in Desirable location in Federal Way! - Cute and cozy 1st floor condo available now at West Green! New carpet and freshly painted with new kitchen cabinets and newer appliances flow in to an open dining room and living room. Full length mirrors in the dining room lend to the large open feel. King-size master bedroom with full wall length closet helps to maximize the space available and fully utilize its storage potential. Updated fixtures and new carpet bring everything together. There is grass space just outside your patio to enjoy the crisp Autumn nights and forest animals.The unit has a new washer and dryer inside.



No Pets Please!

Water/Sewer/Garbage Included



