Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

429 South 321st Place #E2

429 South 321st Place · No Longer Available
Location

429 South 321st Place, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
947- Ground Floor unit in Desirable location in Federal Way! - Cute and cozy 1st floor condo available now at West Green! New carpet and freshly painted with new kitchen cabinets and newer appliances flow in to an open dining room and living room. Full length mirrors in the dining room lend to the large open feel. King-size master bedroom with full wall length closet helps to maximize the space available and fully utilize its storage potential. Updated fixtures and new carpet bring everything together. There is grass space just outside your patio to enjoy the crisp Autumn nights and forest animals.The unit has a new washer and dryer inside.

No Pets Please!
Water/Sewer/Garbage Included

Contact us today for a showing!

Teresa@zaran.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3491496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 South 321st Place #E2 have any available units?
429 South 321st Place #E2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 South 321st Place #E2 have?
Some of 429 South 321st Place #E2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 South 321st Place #E2 currently offering any rent specials?
429 South 321st Place #E2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 South 321st Place #E2 pet-friendly?
No, 429 South 321st Place #E2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 429 South 321st Place #E2 offer parking?
No, 429 South 321st Place #E2 does not offer parking.
Does 429 South 321st Place #E2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 429 South 321st Place #E2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 South 321st Place #E2 have a pool?
No, 429 South 321st Place #E2 does not have a pool.
Does 429 South 321st Place #E2 have accessible units?
No, 429 South 321st Place #E2 does not have accessible units.
Does 429 South 321st Place #E2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 South 321st Place #E2 does not have units with dishwashers.

