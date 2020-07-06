All apartments in Federal Way
33009 44th Ave. S.

33009 44th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

33009 44th Avenue South, Federal Way, WA 98001
Lakeland North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
33009 44th Ave. S. Available 05/01/20 Cute 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home with Attached Garage in Federal Way!! - Enjoy private, greenbelt views from this beautiful home in Federal Way! This Northlake Ridge home is located at the end of a dead-end street and features 3 good-sized bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, gas fireplace and hardwood floors throughout main level. Wonderful kitchen has granite counters, large island and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer provided. You will fall in love with this home - schedule a tour today! Tenant pays all utilities. Pets under 50 lbs will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

ARRANGE A TOUR: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE5704001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33009 44th Ave. S. have any available units?
33009 44th Ave. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 33009 44th Ave. S. have?
Some of 33009 44th Ave. S.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33009 44th Ave. S. currently offering any rent specials?
33009 44th Ave. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33009 44th Ave. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 33009 44th Ave. S. is pet friendly.
Does 33009 44th Ave. S. offer parking?
Yes, 33009 44th Ave. S. offers parking.
Does 33009 44th Ave. S. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33009 44th Ave. S. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33009 44th Ave. S. have a pool?
No, 33009 44th Ave. S. does not have a pool.
Does 33009 44th Ave. S. have accessible units?
No, 33009 44th Ave. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 33009 44th Ave. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 33009 44th Ave. S. does not have units with dishwashers.

