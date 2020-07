32138 37th PL S

Amenities

4 Bed /2.5 bath Federal Way Corner lot Beauty for Lease - Available now! 4 bed 2.5 bath 1820asf. Gardener and nature-lover's paradise! This immaculate 2-story home has greenbelt on 2 sides, enjoy abundant wildlife & privacy. Gardens include blueberries, raspberries, fruit trees and a rose garden. Features cement siding & newer exterior/interior paint. New carpet in living, new vinyl in master. Open 'greatroom' floorplan perfect for viewing the spectacular scenery. Fans in most bedrooms & kitchen. Garden shed w/ new roof. No smoking. 12 month min term.

Agent to view.



(RLNE5276909)