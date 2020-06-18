31614 6th Ave S

Amenities
3 Bedroom Federal Way Rambler! - Application Pending:
This home sits in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance of Mirror Lake Elementary. It's traditional rambler layout features an open living and dining room, leading into a galley style kitchen. The connected two car garage has a separate laundry room that leads into the fully fenced backyard.
- Pet considered on a case-by-case basis with additional $500 deposit
- Wood fireplace
- 2 car garage
Forrest@HavenRent.com
