31614 6th Ave S

3 Bedroom Federal Way Rambler!



This home sits in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance of Mirror Lake Elementary. It's traditional rambler layout features an open living and dining room, leading into a galley style kitchen. The connected two car garage has a separate laundry room that leads into the fully fenced backyard.



- Pet considered on a case-by-case basis with additional $500 deposit



- Wood fireplace



- 2 car garage



