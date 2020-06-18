All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

31614 6th Ave S

31614 6th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

31614 6th Avenue South, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Federal Way Rambler! - Application Pending:

This home sits in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance of Mirror Lake Elementary. It's traditional rambler layout features an open living and dining room, leading into a galley style kitchen. The connected two car garage has a separate laundry room that leads into the fully fenced backyard.

- Pet considered on a case-by-case basis with additional $500 deposit

- Wood fireplace

- 2 car garage

Forrest@HavenRent.com

#1014

(RLNE4691370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31614 6th Ave S have any available units?
31614 6th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 31614 6th Ave S have?
Some of 31614 6th Ave S's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31614 6th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
31614 6th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31614 6th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 31614 6th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 31614 6th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 31614 6th Ave S offers parking.
Does 31614 6th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31614 6th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31614 6th Ave S have a pool?
No, 31614 6th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 31614 6th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 31614 6th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 31614 6th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 31614 6th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
