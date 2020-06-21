30833 19th Pl. S.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Application Pending Beautiful, Refreshed Duplex - Like New - Application Pending This private and spacious rambler style two bedroom one bath unit is available now. This home has fresh paint, striking new Lux flooring, and all new stainless steel appliances. Spacious living area. Kitchen is like new and tastefully enriched, just off kitchen is sliding glass door and access to small back yard and patio area.

New full -sized washer and dryer in unit.

Two designated Parking spots uncovered.

Steel Lake area of Federal Way. Great access to groceries, major shopping centers, freeways, and parks.



Terms: 12 month lease. Rent $1,550.00 a month with a Refundable Security Deposit of $1,600.00.

Application fee of $40 per person over the age of 18. Tenant pays all utilities W, S, G, and PSE. . No smoking. Small dog would be considered with restrictions. Please contact Jackie Kleebauer 206-418-8863 to schedule a private viewing.



(RLNE5834259)