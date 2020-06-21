All apartments in Federal Way
30833 19th Pl. S.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

30833 19th Pl. S.

30833 19th Place South · No Longer Available
Location

30833 19th Place South, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Application Pending Beautiful, Refreshed Duplex - Like New - Application Pending This private and spacious rambler style two bedroom one bath unit is available now. This home has fresh paint, striking new Lux flooring, and all new stainless steel appliances. Spacious living area. Kitchen is like new and tastefully enriched, just off kitchen is sliding glass door and access to small back yard and patio area.
New full -sized washer and dryer in unit.
Two designated Parking spots uncovered.
Steel Lake area of Federal Way. Great access to groceries, major shopping centers, freeways, and parks.

Terms: 12 month lease. Rent $1,550.00 a month with a Refundable Security Deposit of $1,600.00.
Application fee of $40 per person over the age of 18. Tenant pays all utilities W, S, G, and PSE. . No smoking. Small dog would be considered with restrictions. Please contact Jackie Kleebauer 206-418-8863 to schedule a private viewing.

(RLNE5834259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30833 19th Pl. S. have any available units?
30833 19th Pl. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 30833 19th Pl. S. have?
Some of 30833 19th Pl. S.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30833 19th Pl. S. currently offering any rent specials?
30833 19th Pl. S. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30833 19th Pl. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 30833 19th Pl. S. is pet friendly.
Does 30833 19th Pl. S. offer parking?
Yes, 30833 19th Pl. S. does offer parking.
Does 30833 19th Pl. S. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30833 19th Pl. S. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30833 19th Pl. S. have a pool?
No, 30833 19th Pl. S. does not have a pool.
Does 30833 19th Pl. S. have accessible units?
No, 30833 19th Pl. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 30833 19th Pl. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 30833 19th Pl. S. does not have units with dishwashers.
