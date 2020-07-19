All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:47 PM

29401 Pacific Hwy S Ste. 100

29401 Pacific Highway South · No Longer Available
Location

29401 Pacific Highway South, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Redondo Terrace - Property Id: 84338

1X1 $1199 Spacious apartments right in the middle of Federal Way, close to everything and
"READY TO MOVE IN" water, sewage are included with your rent.
"MOVE IN SPECIAL FOR DECEMBER 2018 IS ONE MONTH OF FREE RENT"
we have a promotion for the month of December 2018 when you move in you get a prorated month off
your rent, divided into 12 months, that means you get 100 dollars off your rent every month for the first
year of tenancy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/84338
Property Id 84338

(RLNE4934691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29401 Pacific Hwy S Ste. 100 have any available units?
29401 Pacific Hwy S Ste. 100 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 29401 Pacific Hwy S Ste. 100 have?
Some of 29401 Pacific Hwy S Ste. 100's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29401 Pacific Hwy S Ste. 100 currently offering any rent specials?
29401 Pacific Hwy S Ste. 100 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29401 Pacific Hwy S Ste. 100 pet-friendly?
Yes, 29401 Pacific Hwy S Ste. 100 is pet friendly.
Does 29401 Pacific Hwy S Ste. 100 offer parking?
No, 29401 Pacific Hwy S Ste. 100 does not offer parking.
Does 29401 Pacific Hwy S Ste. 100 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29401 Pacific Hwy S Ste. 100 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29401 Pacific Hwy S Ste. 100 have a pool?
No, 29401 Pacific Hwy S Ste. 100 does not have a pool.
Does 29401 Pacific Hwy S Ste. 100 have accessible units?
No, 29401 Pacific Hwy S Ste. 100 does not have accessible units.
Does 29401 Pacific Hwy S Ste. 100 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29401 Pacific Hwy S Ste. 100 has units with dishwashers.
