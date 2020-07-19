29401 Pacific Hwy S Ste. 100

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Redondo Terrace - Property Id: 84338



1X1 $1199 Spacious apartments right in the middle of Federal Way, close to everything and

"READY TO MOVE IN" water, sewage are included with your rent.

"MOVE IN SPECIAL FOR DECEMBER 2018 IS ONE MONTH OF FREE RENT"

we have a promotion for the month of December 2018 when you move in you get a prorated month off

your rent, divided into 12 months, that means you get 100 dollars off your rent every month for the first

year of tenancy.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/84338

