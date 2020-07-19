29401 Pacific Hwy S Ste. 100

Amenities
Redondo Terrace - Property Id: 84338
1X1 $1199 Spacious apartments right in the middle of Federal Way, close to everything and
"READY TO MOVE IN" water, sewage are included with your rent.
"MOVE IN SPECIAL FOR DECEMBER 2018 IS ONE MONTH OF FREE RENT"
we have a promotion for the month of December 2018 when you move in you get a prorated month off
your rent, divided into 12 months, that means you get 100 dollars off your rent every month for the first
year of tenancy.
