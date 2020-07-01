All apartments in Federal Way
1423 S 372nd St
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:45 PM

1423 S 372nd St

1423 372nd Place South · No Longer Available
Location

1423 372nd Place South, Federal Way, WA 98003
Lakeland South

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Do you need room to park your RV, boat or your shop materials? This is the home for you 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, huge family room downstairs, two fireplaces and good size bedrooms. Pets welcome with deposit. Has NO FENCE. $45 per adult application fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to a month's rent, one time $157 admin/setup fee and pet deposit if applicable. All application fees are non-refundable. Monthly rent is $2350+ $7 monthly processing & reporting fee (credit agencies) that will be applied. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 S 372nd St have any available units?
1423 S 372nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
Is 1423 S 372nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1423 S 372nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 S 372nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1423 S 372nd St is pet friendly.
Does 1423 S 372nd St offer parking?
No, 1423 S 372nd St does not offer parking.
Does 1423 S 372nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1423 S 372nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 S 372nd St have a pool?
No, 1423 S 372nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1423 S 372nd St have accessible units?
No, 1423 S 372nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 S 372nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1423 S 372nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1423 S 372nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1423 S 372nd St does not have units with air conditioning.

