Federal Way, WA
1304 S 286th St
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1304 S 286th St

1304 South 286th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1304 South 286th Street, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
THREE BEDROOM TRI-LEVEL IN FEDERAL WAY - Charming tri-level home conveniently located from shopping, dining, and the Redondo waterfront. This house is 2030 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths (one full bath, and two .75 baths). Features of this home include; a formal living room with a large windows letting in lots of natural light, formal dining area, kitchen with informal eating space and slider door that opens to cement patio with fire pit, a family room with wood stove, and a large utility room with lots of cabinet space, .75 bath and washer & dryer hook-ups. All three bedrooms are on the upper level. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, and .75 bathroom. Other features of the property include a 2 car garage with openers on both doors, large yard, and a large storage shed.

TERMS: Available now. 12 month lease with full month's rent of $2,495.00 and a refundable deposit of $2,500.00. No pets. No smoking. WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Sarah Devine at 253-334-1444 to schedule a showing.

Sarah Devine, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Direct Phone: 253-334-1444
sdevine@wpmsouth.com
www.wpmsouth.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3872941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

