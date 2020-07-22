123 S 340th St #G

Amenities

009 - Cozy Condo - Move in Ready! - Welcome home! You will love this beautiful condo located in the Heritage community. Enjoy this spacious unit with hardwood floors throughout, all new paint and private patio backing to woods for privacy. Includes one covered carport parking spot, with additional parking available in front of building. This unit is located just across from the community pool and cabana! Just minutes from Pacific Hwy and 320th to help with any commute. Washer and dryer included! Don't miss out, showing now!



Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent!



No dogs allowed @ Heritage complex.



