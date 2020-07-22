All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:06 PM

123 S 340th St #G

123 South 340th Street · No Longer Available
Location

123 South 340th Street, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
009 - Cozy Condo - Move in Ready! - Welcome home! You will love this beautiful condo located in the Heritage community. Enjoy this spacious unit with hardwood floors throughout, all new paint and private patio backing to woods for privacy. Includes one covered carport parking spot, with additional parking available in front of building. This unit is located just across from the community pool and cabana! Just minutes from Pacific Hwy and 320th to help with any commute. Washer and dryer included! Don't miss out, showing now!

Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent!

No dogs allowed @ Heritage complex.

marissa@zaran.com

Call to schedule a showing @ 253-765-5720

(RLNE5394360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 S 340th St #G have any available units?
123 S 340th St #G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 S 340th St #G have?
Some of 123 S 340th St #G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 S 340th St #G currently offering any rent specials?
123 S 340th St #G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 S 340th St #G pet-friendly?
No, 123 S 340th St #G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 123 S 340th St #G offer parking?
Yes, 123 S 340th St #G offers parking.
Does 123 S 340th St #G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 S 340th St #G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 S 340th St #G have a pool?
Yes, 123 S 340th St #G has a pool.
Does 123 S 340th St #G have accessible units?
No, 123 S 340th St #G does not have accessible units.
Does 123 S 340th St #G have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 S 340th St #G does not have units with dishwashers.
