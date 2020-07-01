901 Colby Ave

Amenities
This Ground Floor unit is 1188 sq ft and features 1 Bedroom and 1 Bath with Tile Shower. The Kitchen has Lots of Counter and Cabinet space, Full Size Fridge, Electric Stove/Oven, Dishwasher and Stacked Washer/Dryer. Office Nook with good Lighting and ample Book Shelves and Extra Closet space. Living and Dining Room Combo that opens to the Bedroom which features Shelving, a Walk-In Closet and has the Bathroom access. Wood Laminate flooring throughout unit. Off street parking available. Located blocks from Providence Hospital in Everett and less than a Block from EVCC.
OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:
Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.
Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $3,675 | Non-Smoking Property
Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease
Pet Policy: Two Pets Allowed max., 40lbs or less (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)
Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage) Tenant to set up Internet/Cable through own account.
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent
Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,225 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,225 | $250 Document fee applies
Amenities: Washer/Dryer In Unit, Pets Allowed, updated Kitchen