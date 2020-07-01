All apartments in Everett
Last updated April 29 2020 at 9:44 PM

901 Colby Ave

901 Colby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

901 Colby Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Northwest Everett

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
This Ground Floor unit is 1188 sq ft and features 1 Bedroom and 1 Bath with Tile Shower. The Kitchen has Lots of Counter and Cabinet space, Full Size Fridge, Electric Stove/Oven, Dishwasher and Stacked Washer/Dryer. Office Nook with good Lighting and ample Book Shelves and Extra Closet space. Living and Dining Room Combo that opens to the Bedroom which features Shelving, a Walk-In Closet and has the Bathroom access. Wood Laminate flooring throughout unit. Off street parking available. Located blocks from Providence Hospital in Everett and less than a Block from EVCC.

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $3,675 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: Two Pets Allowed max., 40lbs or less (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage) Tenant to set up Internet/Cable through own account.
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,225 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,225 | $250 Document fee applies

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

