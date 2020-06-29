425 45th St SW #303 - unit

Amenities

REMODELED Condo with Sound Views & Pool - Newly remodeled View Ridge condo in great location. New carpet throughout main living area. New kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless appliances, and new floors. Spacious Living Room with large windows that let in natural light, views of Sound, Mountains & Pool and access to large balcony. One bedroom has walk-in closet. 2nd inner bedroom has french doors & built in desk, could be used as bdrm or office/den. Condo is on the top floor but only climb 1 flight of stairs. Close to Forest Park & Short commute to Boeing, shopping and Mukilteo. Move in ready.



All utilities are tenants responsibilities.

-1 year lease or more

-$100.00 Utility fee per month for 2 people (water/sewer/garbage & pool fee)

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-NO PETS

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.

-Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.

-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals



