Everett, WA
425 45th St SW #303 - unit
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

425 45th St SW #303 - unit

425 45th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

425 45th Street Southwest, Everett, WA 98203
View Ridge Madison

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
REMODELED Condo with Sound Views & Pool - Newly remodeled View Ridge condo in great location. New carpet throughout main living area. New kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless appliances, and new floors. Spacious Living Room with large windows that let in natural light, views of Sound, Mountains & Pool and access to large balcony. One bedroom has walk-in closet. 2nd inner bedroom has french doors & built in desk, could be used as bdrm or office/den. Condo is on the top floor but only climb 1 flight of stairs. Close to Forest Park & Short commute to Boeing, shopping and Mukilteo. Move in ready.

All utilities are tenants responsibilities.
-1 year lease or more
-$100.00 Utility fee per month for 2 people (water/sewer/garbage & pool fee)
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-NO PETS
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.
-Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5157602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 45th St SW #303 - unit have any available units?
425 45th St SW #303 - unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 45th St SW #303 - unit have?
Some of 425 45th St SW #303 - unit's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 45th St SW #303 - unit currently offering any rent specials?
425 45th St SW #303 - unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 45th St SW #303 - unit pet-friendly?
No, 425 45th St SW #303 - unit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 425 45th St SW #303 - unit offer parking?
No, 425 45th St SW #303 - unit does not offer parking.
Does 425 45th St SW #303 - unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 45th St SW #303 - unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 45th St SW #303 - unit have a pool?
Yes, 425 45th St SW #303 - unit has a pool.
Does 425 45th St SW #303 - unit have accessible units?
No, 425 45th St SW #303 - unit does not have accessible units.
Does 425 45th St SW #303 - unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 45th St SW #303 - unit does not have units with dishwashers.
