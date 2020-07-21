324 Skyline Dr.

Amenities

This fantastic Single Family home features a Spacious Kitchen with Elegant Cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances and is open to the Dining room and Living room, creating a harmonious flow throughout and has direct access to the ample Fully Fenced Back Yard complete with Patio. The Master Bedroom features a Walk-In-Closet and an On-Suite Bathroom with large Tile Shower and Granite Double Sink vanity. The Loft space at the top of the stairs offers tons of options, from Play room to Home Office. This home also features a Two-Car Garage, Central Air Conditioning, Energy Efficient Furnace, LED lighting, Great Territorial Views, Media Closet, Hardwood Floors, Propane Gas Fireplace, Granite Counters, Walk-in Pantry, RV Parking and more! Conveniently located in North Everett's Legion Park area and is Walking distance to Everett CC and Providence Hospital.



OUR REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $7,200



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | No-Smoking Property



Pet Policy: 1 dog under 40lbs or 2 dogs under 25lbs (NO Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,400, Security Deposit $2,400 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease)



