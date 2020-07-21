All apartments in Everett
324 Skyline Dr.

Location

324 Skyline Drive, Everett, WA 98201
Northwest Everett

Amenities

This fantastic Single Family home features a Spacious Kitchen with Elegant Cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances and is open to the Dining room and Living room, creating a harmonious flow throughout and has direct access to the ample Fully Fenced Back Yard complete with Patio. The Master Bedroom features a Walk-In-Closet and an On-Suite Bathroom with large Tile Shower and Granite Double Sink vanity. The Loft space at the top of the stairs offers tons of options, from Play room to Home Office. This home also features a Two-Car Garage, Central Air Conditioning, Energy Efficient Furnace, LED lighting, Great Territorial Views, Media Closet, Hardwood Floors, Propane Gas Fireplace, Granite Counters, Walk-in Pantry, RV Parking and more! Conveniently located in North Everett's Legion Park area and is Walking distance to Everett CC and Providence Hospital.

OUR REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $7,200

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | No-Smoking Property

Pet Policy: 1 dog under 40lbs or 2 dogs under 25lbs (NO Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,400, Security Deposit $2,400 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease)

Amenities: Fireplace, Pantry in Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hookups, Garage, 1 dog under 40lbs or 2 dogs under 25lbs no Cats or puppies

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Skyline Dr. have any available units?
324 Skyline Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 Skyline Dr. have?
Some of 324 Skyline Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Skyline Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
324 Skyline Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Skyline Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 Skyline Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 324 Skyline Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 324 Skyline Dr. offers parking.
Does 324 Skyline Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Skyline Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Skyline Dr. have a pool?
No, 324 Skyline Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 324 Skyline Dr. have accessible units?
No, 324 Skyline Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Skyline Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 Skyline Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
