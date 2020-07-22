1322 Maple St - Unit A

Amenities

Everett welcomes you to your new home on Historic Maple St. This unit has been Beautifully Remodeled. New Paint, New Carpets,Flooring,Brand New Appliances,the Works! The unit has an open concept kitchen and has 2 Large Bedrooms on the Upper Floor. Plenty of Closet Space in the master and Pets Are Welcome to enjoy the Huge Fully Fenced Yard! This unit is located in a Quiet Neighborhood just off East Marine View Drive and is only minutes away from access to I-5, Shopping, Dining and More. Additional Storage Unit Included, Now Accepting Self-Access Showings for added convenience. Schedule Today!

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $4,500 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: One/Two Dog/Cat Allowed, 30lbs or less ( No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,500 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,500 | $250 Document fee applies



Amenities: Storage unit, Fenced Backyard, Pets Pending Owner Approval, Covered parking