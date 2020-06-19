10820 1st Drive Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30,2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Gorgeous, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in peaceful Everett Mall South neighborhood in Everett, WA.



The comfortable interior features a living room with a carpeted floor. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, fine cabinetry, garbage disposal, refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. It has installed air conditioning and electric heating. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent. No pets allowed (but still open for negotiation with a $700- $900 pet deposit/pet). Smoking is prohibited. Grown trees fronted the home (cutting them is strictly not allowed). It also has a yard that the tenant must maintain and a 60 ft. deck. There is a 15x 12 ft. storage at the back of the house.



Renter pays electricity (PUD), trash, and sewage. It comes with 2-car attached garage, driveway, and on-street parking.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



The closest park is Thornton A Sullivan Park.



Bus lines:

2 South Everett Circulator - 0.1 mile

29 S to Mall Station - N to College Station - 0.4 mile

7 S to Mall Station - N to College Station - 0.5 mile



No Pets Allowed



