Everett, WA
10820 1st Drive Southeast
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

10820 1st Drive Southeast

10820 1st Drive Southeast · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10820 1st Drive Southeast, Everett, WA 98208
Everett Mall South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30,2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Gorgeous, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in peaceful Everett Mall South neighborhood in Everett, WA.

The comfortable interior features a living room with a carpeted floor. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, fine cabinetry, garbage disposal, refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. It has installed air conditioning and electric heating. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent. No pets allowed (but still open for negotiation with a $700- $900 pet deposit/pet). Smoking is prohibited. Grown trees fronted the home (cutting them is strictly not allowed). It also has a yard that the tenant must maintain and a 60 ft. deck. There is a 15x 12 ft. storage at the back of the house.

Renter pays electricity (PUD), trash, and sewage. It comes with 2-car attached garage, driveway, and on-street parking.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

The closest park is Thornton A Sullivan Park.

Bus lines:
2 South Everett Circulator - 0.1 mile
29 S to Mall Station - N to College Station - 0.4 mile
7 S to Mall Station - N to College Station - 0.5 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5755940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10820 1st Drive Southeast have any available units?
10820 1st Drive Southeast has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 10820 1st Drive Southeast have?
Some of 10820 1st Drive Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10820 1st Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
10820 1st Drive Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10820 1st Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 10820 1st Drive Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 10820 1st Drive Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 10820 1st Drive Southeast does offer parking.
Does 10820 1st Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10820 1st Drive Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10820 1st Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 10820 1st Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 10820 1st Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 10820 1st Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 10820 1st Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10820 1st Drive Southeast has units with dishwashers.
