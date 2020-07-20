All apartments in Edmonds
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

1041 5th Ave S #5

1041 5th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1041 5th Avenue South, Edmonds, WA 98020

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
1041 5th Ave S #5 - (FOR RENT) Nice corner unit with level entry at the Dorchester: Totally remodeled with Laminated Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Larger living room, dining area and picture windows make it light and bright. Two bedrooms, one bath. Private, established landscaping and assigned parking. Walk downtown and enjoy everything "Edmonds" from this great Bowl location. Located in the heart of downtown Edmonds. This one you do not want to miss out. Please call Gwenever Cannon, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-876-0066 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4796286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 5th Ave S #5 have any available units?
1041 5th Ave S #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
Is 1041 5th Ave S #5 currently offering any rent specials?
1041 5th Ave S #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 5th Ave S #5 pet-friendly?
No, 1041 5th Ave S #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmonds.
Does 1041 5th Ave S #5 offer parking?
Yes, 1041 5th Ave S #5 offers parking.
Does 1041 5th Ave S #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1041 5th Ave S #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 5th Ave S #5 have a pool?
No, 1041 5th Ave S #5 does not have a pool.
Does 1041 5th Ave S #5 have accessible units?
No, 1041 5th Ave S #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 5th Ave S #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1041 5th Ave S #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1041 5th Ave S #5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1041 5th Ave S #5 does not have units with air conditioning.
