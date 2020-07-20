Amenities

1041 5th Ave S #5 - (FOR RENT) Nice corner unit with level entry at the Dorchester: Totally remodeled with Laminated Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Larger living room, dining area and picture windows make it light and bright. Two bedrooms, one bath. Private, established landscaping and assigned parking. Walk downtown and enjoy everything "Edmonds" from this great Bowl location. Located in the heart of downtown Edmonds. This one you do not want to miss out. Please call Gwenever Cannon, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-876-0066 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4796286)