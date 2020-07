Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly gym internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym internet access

5 minutes from Boeing,quiet culdesac,fenced back yard,master suite with jacuzzi tub and custom shower,high speed internet cable with all major movie channels,use of professional home gym,laundry, large wrap around porchIve even got storage for your PODbe comfortable while you wait for your dream home or buildyour pets and children safe in a beautiful neighborhood