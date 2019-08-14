2624 119th Pl SE

Amenities

Newer! Enormous Great Room. Mill Creek Schools (after realignment), 4bdrm, 2.75 bath, Den/office & 3/4 bath down, Up Bonus Rm - Do you need interior living space? This home has it! Enormous great room. Kitchen has a huge island that opens up to the living and dining room. The kitchen has all the upgrades with granite counters, soft close drawers, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. 4 bdrms, 2bathrooms, utility room and bonus room upstairs. Kitchen, dining room, living room, den/office, 3/4 bath (shower, no tub) on main. Kitchen slider opens to backyard covered deck with an outdoor gas fireplace. 2 car attached garage. Tankless Hot Water Heater! Utility room has front load washer and dryer.



LEASE TERMS:

One year lease. $3050 fully refundable security damage deposit. Pets conditionally approved. This is a non-smoking property. Renter must have renters insurance and provide documention to property manager. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Tenant must verify all information to their own satisfaction.



