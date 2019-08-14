All apartments in Eastmont
2624 119th Pl SE

2624 119th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2624 119th Place Southeast, Eastmont, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newer! Enormous Great Room. Mill Creek Schools (after realignment), 4bdrm, 2.75 bath, Den/office & 3/4 bath down, Up Bonus Rm - Do you need interior living space? This home has it! Enormous great room. Kitchen has a huge island that opens up to the living and dining room. The kitchen has all the upgrades with granite counters, soft close drawers, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. 4 bdrms, 2bathrooms, utility room and bonus room upstairs. Kitchen, dining room, living room, den/office, 3/4 bath (shower, no tub) on main. Kitchen slider opens to backyard covered deck with an outdoor gas fireplace. 2 car attached garage. Tankless Hot Water Heater! Utility room has front load washer and dryer.

LEASE TERMS:
One year lease. $3050 fully refundable security damage deposit. Pets conditionally approved. This is a non-smoking property. Renter must have renters insurance and provide documention to property manager. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Tenant must verify all information to their own satisfaction.

(RLNE5003280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 119th Pl SE have any available units?
2624 119th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastmont, WA.
What amenities does 2624 119th Pl SE have?
Some of 2624 119th Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2624 119th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
2624 119th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 119th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2624 119th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 2624 119th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 2624 119th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 2624 119th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2624 119th Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 119th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 2624 119th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 2624 119th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 2624 119th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 119th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2624 119th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2624 119th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2624 119th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
