2010 129th Pl SW Unit D
Last updated April 9 2019 at 2:27 PM

2010 129th Pl SW Unit D

2010 129th Pl SE · No Longer Available
Location

2010 129th Pl SE, Eastmont, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
garage
pet friendly
2010 129th Pl SW Unit D Available 05/05/19 Newer (2017) 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome in South Everetts Arcadia Terrace - Newer (2017) 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome in South Everetts Arcadia Terrace. Open layout throughout all 3 levels. Main level living room w/ bonus area, 1/2 bath & modern kitchen featuring quartz tops, custom cabinetry, stainless appliances & large center island. Top floor master bed/bath, 2nd bedroom, bathroom & full size washer/dryer. Giant 2 car tandem garage w/ bonus space. Minutes from Boeing w/ nearby access to I-5, I405, bus lines and shopping.

Move-in Fees:
-Monthly Rent: $1,895.00
-Refundable Security Deposit $1,895.00
Application Fee: 42.00

AVAILABLE 5/5/19

Tenant pays all utilities.

Link to application screening criteria below
http://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

Please contact Justin Kallio @ (425-387-0559) or justin@northpacificproperties.com for more information.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3658200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 129th Pl SW Unit D have any available units?
2010 129th Pl SW Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastmont, WA.
What amenities does 2010 129th Pl SW Unit D have?
Some of 2010 129th Pl SW Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 129th Pl SW Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
2010 129th Pl SW Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 129th Pl SW Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 2010 129th Pl SW Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 2010 129th Pl SW Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 2010 129th Pl SW Unit D offers parking.
Does 2010 129th Pl SW Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2010 129th Pl SW Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 129th Pl SW Unit D have a pool?
No, 2010 129th Pl SW Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 2010 129th Pl SW Unit D have accessible units?
No, 2010 129th Pl SW Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 129th Pl SW Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 2010 129th Pl SW Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2010 129th Pl SW Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 2010 129th Pl SW Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.
