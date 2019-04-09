Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel playground

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities playground garage pet friendly

2010 129th Pl SW Unit D Available 05/05/19 Newer (2017) 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome in South Everetts Arcadia Terrace - Newer (2017) 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome in South Everetts Arcadia Terrace. Open layout throughout all 3 levels. Main level living room w/ bonus area, 1/2 bath & modern kitchen featuring quartz tops, custom cabinetry, stainless appliances & large center island. Top floor master bed/bath, 2nd bedroom, bathroom & full size washer/dryer. Giant 2 car tandem garage w/ bonus space. Minutes from Boeing w/ nearby access to I-5, I405, bus lines and shopping.



Move-in Fees:

-Monthly Rent: $1,895.00

-Refundable Security Deposit $1,895.00

Application Fee: 42.00



AVAILABLE 5/5/19



Tenant pays all utilities.



Link to application screening criteria below

http://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



Please contact Justin Kallio @ (425-387-0559) or justin@northpacificproperties.com for more information.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3658200)