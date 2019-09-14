All apartments in Eastmont
Last updated September 14 2019

12507 25th Dr SE

12507 25th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

12507 25th Avenue Southeast, Eastmont, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12507 25th Dr SE Available 10/04/19 Gorgeous Modern Home - Gorgeous 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home in Stonewater Creek! Great condition inside & out. The modern open concept extends to outdoor living space on the covered deck with a beautiful gas fireplace for year-round enjoyment. This home offers a great-room design loaded with luxury features & upgrades. Smart Home technology & air conditioning.

Located just East of Silver Lake, it is a short walk to Emorys Lakehouse & quick access to the Mill Creek Town Center.

Schools: Silver Firs Elementary, Heatherwood Middle, & Henry M. Jackson High.

-$45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.
-Utilities paid by tenant(s).
-Landscaping and yardcare are tenants responsibility.
-Security Deposit of $4300 required.
-Pets allowed. Additional pet screening required.

Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule and viewing via our guest card system by going to designated property listing.

No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

(RLNE4402894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12507 25th Dr SE have any available units?
12507 25th Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastmont, WA.
What amenities does 12507 25th Dr SE have?
Some of 12507 25th Dr SE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12507 25th Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
12507 25th Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12507 25th Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12507 25th Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 12507 25th Dr SE offer parking?
No, 12507 25th Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 12507 25th Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12507 25th Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12507 25th Dr SE have a pool?
No, 12507 25th Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 12507 25th Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 12507 25th Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 12507 25th Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12507 25th Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12507 25th Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12507 25th Dr SE has units with air conditioning.
