Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

12324 51st Ave SE #B - (FOR RENT) Nice Duplex located off of Seattle Hill Road. Features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Updated Kitchen with eating space and slider to deck and fenced backyard. New dishwasher, new range hood, refrigerator, stove, full sized Washer/Dryer. W/S/G included. Please call Gloria Isaac, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-478-4489 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3999071)